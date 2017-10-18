Gas prices down across the Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Gas prices are going down across the Midstate, according to AAA.

The average price at the pump in Pennsylvania is $2.67 a gallon, 12-20 cents lower than a month ago. According to GasBuddy, Midstate gas prices range from $2.39-$2.63.

The top reason for the drop in price is refineries forced offline during Hurricane Harvey seven weeks ago are now back up to speed. Another reason, there are fewer cars on the road so the demand for gas is less. There’s also a surplus in both domestic and foreign produced oil.

Experts say prices could go down another ten cents by the end of October.