Ephrata man charged with animal cruelty

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata man is accused of injuring his girlfriend’s 5-month-old dog.

Ephrata police say Chad Smucker threw the Bernese mountain/Labrador-mix against a wall because the dog urinated on a bed while he was in it.

The owner called police and took the dog to a veterinarian. The dog had suffered a broken leg.

Smucker, 26, is charged with a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty.

The charge was previously a summary offense, but a new Pennsylvania law that increases the penalty for animal abuse took effect in August.