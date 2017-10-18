Ephrata man charged with animal cruelty

Published: Updated:
Chad Smucker (Ephrata Police Department)

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata man is accused of injuring his girlfriend’s 5-month-old dog.

Ephrata police say Chad Smucker threw the Bernese mountain/Labrador-mix against a wall because the dog urinated on a bed while he was in it.

The owner called police and took the dog to a veterinarian. The dog had suffered a broken leg.

Smucker, 26, is charged with a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty.

The charge was previously a summary offense, but a new Pennsylvania law that increases the penalty for animal abuse took effect in August.

