Dare To Dream brings the action-packed story of Moana to the ice for the first time. Families will join in her quest to save her island and become a master wayfinder while discovering her true identity along the way. Five daring Disney heroines overcome obstacles to dream big, inspiring everyone to be the hero of his or her own story.

Disney on Ice presents Dare to Dream can be seen at one of seven local performances at The Giant Center in Hershey beginning Thursday, Oct. 19. Show times include: Oct. 19, 7:00 p.m.; Oct. 20, 7:00 p.m.; Oct. 21, 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.; Oct. 22, 12:00p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com, The Giant Center Box Office and www.disneyonice.com.