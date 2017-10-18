Coroner releases autopsy findings in shooting of gas station employee

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A gas station employee killed during an attempted robbery early Tuesday died of a gunshot wound to his left arm and chest, the coroner said after an autopsy.

York County Coroner Pam Gay confirmed the manner of Aditya Anand‘s death is homicide.

Anand, 44, of York, was shot while starting his shift at the Exxon gas station in the 1000 block of West Market Street. He died at a hospital.

Police are looking for a suspect who’s about 30 years old and has a large build and a beard, He was wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with an olive drab coat, jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call York police at 717-846-1234 or text an anonymous tip to 847-411.

