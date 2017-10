MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Someone’s holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $830,000.

The ticket for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at Herr’s Market in Marietta, The Pennsylvania Lottery said.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers; 2, 3, 9, 24, 37, and 44.

The prize must be claimed and the ticket validated before the winner can be identified. Winners have one year to claim prizes.