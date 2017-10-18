45 area police departments to take part in Aggressive Driving Enforcement Initiative

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Forty-five south central Pennsylvania police departments and the state police are cracking down on aggressive driving and distracted driving through the Aggressive Driving Enforcement Initiative.

The Centers for Disease Control report almost 3,500 people died due to distracted driving in 2015.

“You may have individuals that say, ‘Oh, I’ve never used my cell phone. I’ve never sent a text. I’ve never done anything that I’m not supposed to do.’ Well, that’s probably hooey,” Northern York County Regional Police Chief Mark Bentzel said.

“It makes you kind of weary about driving,” York County resident Debi Beshore said.

Beshore thinks the aggressive driving initiative is needed.

“Just yesterday, I experienced at two intersections trucks going right through a stop light and a stop sign,” Beshore said.

“One of the reasons it’s a hot button issue for us is because we have the Route 30 corridor,” Bentzel said. “Anyone who’s on the Route 30 corridor is probably dealing with aggressive driving habits.”

Bentzel says some of the habits his officers will look for include speeding, following too closely, illegal lane changes, and running red lights and stop signs.

You’ll get a citation and around a $130 fine for most offenses.

“Follow with the flow of traffic. Don’t push the red lights. Stay off of your phone. Crashes will be reduced, hopefully people’s emotions will be kept in check, and the driving experience can be better than ever,” Bentzel said.

“They’re not paying attention. Aggressive drivers are pretty scary,” Beshore said.

The Aggressive Driving Enforcement Initiative continues through November 19th, but Chief Bentzel says his department will continue the effort year round.

For a list of local police departments taking part in the program, click here.

