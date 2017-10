CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – State police troopers stopped and cited 40 drivers for speeding on Interstate 81 during a two-hour detail in South Middleton Township this morning.

Seventeen drivers were stopped for going between 75 and 80 mph in the 55 mph zone, and five people were cited for traveling over 80 mph, state police in Carlisle said in a news release.

The speed enforcement detail was conducted from 7:45 – 9:45 a.m.

Police said additional speed details will be conducted in coming weeks.