$274K grant goes to 11 York County organizations

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Eleven York County organizations will be able to better serve its residents due to $274,000 in grant money.

The Memorial Health Fund of the York County Community Foundation gives the money to groups improving the physical, mental, and social-well being of those in the county.

The Byrnes Health Education Center received the biggest chunk of change at $90,000

“Intuitively we know that preventative health education really makes a difference. Having this three-year pilot will give us the opportunity to prove the power of preventative health education,” said Anne Bahn, president and CEO of the Byrnes Health Education Center.

The pilot program will help the students at York Academy Regional Charter School.

