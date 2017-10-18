$274K grant goes to 11 York County organizations

By Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Eleven York County organizations will be able to better serve its residents due to $274,000 in grant money.

The Memorial Health Fund of the York County Community Foundation gives the money to groups improving the physical, mental, and social-well being of those in the county.

The Byrnes Health Education Center received the biggest chunk of change at $90,000

“Intuitively we know that preventative health education really makes a difference. Having this three-year pilot will give us the opportunity to prove the power of preventative health education,” said Anne Bahn, president and CEO of the Byrnes Health Education Center.

The pilot program will help the students at York Academy Regional Charter School.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s