Using food to fight cancer

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Michelle Wohlfarth owns the Healthy Living Kitchen. She’s all about eating right and eating foods that are good for the mind and body.

Wohlfarth says certain foods can build the immune system, decrease inflammation, and detox the body. This is all good ammunition in the fight against not only breast cancer but all cancers.

“You think differently when you are eating salmon and broccoli and rice than you do when you’re eating Big Macs and french fries and milkshakes,” Wohlfarth said.

Play for PINK is a group that raises money for breast cancer research. PINK is short for prevention, immediate diagnosis, new technology, and knowledge. Pink is also the color for breast cancer patients, survivors, and families.

PINK organizer Marianne Caplan is a breast cancer survivor.

“If you’re going through treatment and you can help build the body and make it stronger, to me that’s very empowering,” Caplan said.

Breast cancer is a disease that doesn’t discriminate and can affect anyone, at any age, even men. It’s also a disease that kills. More than 40,000 women in the U.S. are expected to die from breast cancer this year alone. The disease affects one in eight women during their lifetime.

What’s worse, despite common misconceptions, 85 percent of breast cancer patients have no family history. That’s why Wohlfarth is trying to spread the message that food can heal and keep you healthy.

For more information on healthy eating and the Healthy Living Kitchen, go to healthylivingkitchenpa.com.