WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Target is recalling leather pouf ottomans that pose a danger to children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says children can open the zippers and then suffocate or choke on the polystyrene beads.

The Room Essentials ottomans, with model number 249-19-1286, were sold from June 2017 through August 2017 for about $35.

The safety commission says people should stop using the ottoman, place it out of the reach of children, and return it to any Target store for a full refund.