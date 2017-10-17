Swatara police arrest suspect in 3 ‘old man mask’ robberies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a man accused of three armed robberies in Swatara Township since late August.

Sterling Madison, 34, of Harrisburg, is accused of robbing the Turkey Hill convenience store on Main Street in Oberlin on Aug. 27, the Super 8 Motel on Executive Park Drive on Sept. 2, and the Homewood Suites on Tecport Drive.

In each incident, police said Gay wore an “old man” mask and demanded money from clerks while pointing a black handgun and threatening them with harm.

He’s charged with three felony counts of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and possession with intent to deliver, court records state.

Kristen E. Pacheco, 35, of Harrisburg, drove the getaway car to and from the Homewood Suites robbery, police said.

She was charged with a felony count of conspiracy to commit robbery and released on $25,000 unsecured bail, according to court records.