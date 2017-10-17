Stein Mart: The Best Style for the Best Prices!

Stein Mart, Inc. is a national specialty and off-price retailer with nearly 300 locations across 31 states. They’re opening a new location right here in Mechanicsburg!

Their mission is to provide current season, name brand and designer apparel, shoes, accessories and home fashion merchandise at prices comparable to off-price retail chains in a convenient, attractive and easy-to-shop location!

They brought along a small sample of what they have to offer those that are style conscious and savings-savvy!

Learn more online at www.steinmart.com.