Safe with donations stolen from church, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A safe containing monetary donations was stolen from a Dauphin County church, according to police.

The Lower Paxton Township Police Department was called Monday to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church for an inactive burglary.

Responding officers learned that a suspect entered a locked room inside the church and stole a safe.

The safe contained cash and checks, which were donations to the church, police said.

Church officials reported the incident happened between 11:45 a.m. Sunday and 1 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to call the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at 717-657-5656 or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Watch.

