Reward offered following vandalism at Millersburg parks

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating vandalism at Millersburg parks.

The borough manager reported to police the restrooms at MYO and Seal parks were vandalized between Sunday and Monday.

Bathrooms at each park were tagged with black spray paint.

Additionally, the borough manager later reported spray paint on the swinging bridge and in Riverfront Park. That spray paint was applied between 2:30 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday.

The borough is offering a $250.00 reward for information that leads to the successful prosecution of the suspect, or suspects, responsible for the vandalism.

Anyone with information about this vandalism should call the Millersburg Borough Police Department at 800-844-9110.

