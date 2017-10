DAUPHIN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a Middle Paxton Township woman was tricked into sending money to scammers who promised her an iPhone upgrade.

The woman sent $200 in iTunes gift cards. Once the scammers had the gift card numbers, they tried to get the woman to send more money, claiming there was an error with the first payment, state police in Harrisburg said.

The scammers were operating from an unknown location with numerous phone numbers, police said in a news release.