Police ID motorcyclist who died in I-81 crash

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a crash on Interstate 81 early Monday.

John Baum, 56, of Walnut Bottom, was traveling in the southbound lanes with a passenger when the front driver’s side of a tractor-trailer struck the back of his 2005 Harley-Davidson, state police in Carlisle said in a news release.

Baum and his passenger were thrown from the motorcycle. He died at the scene.

His passenger, 58-year-old Lori Radnor of Biglerville, was treated at Geisinger-Holy Spirit Hospital for moderate injuries, police said.

The crash occurred about a mile south of the Plainfield exit, in Dickinson Township, just after 3 a.m.

The truck driver was not injured.

