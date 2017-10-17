Polaris recalls ROVs for fire, burn hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Polaris is recalling recreational off-highway vehicles for an exhaust header pipe that can crack and release hot exhaust gases into the engine compartment, posing fire and burn hazards.

The company has received six reports of cracked exhaust pipes, including two reports of seat damage due to melting, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said. No fires or injuries have been reported.

The recall involves all model year 2014 through 2016 Polaris ACE 325 ROVs.

The safety commission said owners should stop using the ROVs and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.