Pennsylvania House takes up latest budget revenue proposal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state representatives are taking up the latest proposal to generate enough revenue to fund budget spending they approved nearly four months ago.

The proposal brought to the House floor Tuesday night is built around borrowing up to $1.5 billion against the state’s share of the 1998 multistate tobacco settlement, and imposing sales taxes on some online transactions.

Efforts to find revenue to fully fund the $32 billion budget that passed in late June have so far proved fruitless.

It wasn’t clear if whatever might pass the Republican-majority Legislature will get the approval of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

A Wolf spokesman says the governor will review the plan’s details but maintains the budget gap should be closed with a severance tax on natural gas drilling.