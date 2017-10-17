Pa. university system, union have tentative contract deal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s state university system and the union that represents its faculty have tentatively agreed to a new one-year contract.

The agreement between the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education and the Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, if approved, would take effect at the end of the current contract, which expires June 30, 2018.

Details of the new agreement were not released, pending ratification by APSCUF membership and approval by the State System’s Board of Governors.

APSCUF members went on strike in October 2016 when PASSHE and APSCUF couldn’t agree on a contract to replace one that expired in June 2015. The strike was the first for the state university system.

The state universities are Bloomsburg, California, Cheyney, Clarion, East Stroudsburg, Edinboro, Indiana, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Mansfield, Millersville, Shippensburg, Slippery Rock and West Chester.