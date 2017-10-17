Pa. lawmakers want constitutional convention on government reform

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Pennsylvania lawmakers have introduced legislation that could lead to changes in state government. through a constitutional convention.

Sen. John Eichelberger (R-Blair) and Rep. Stephen Bloom (R-Cumberland) say their measures, Senate Bill 867 and House Bill 1967, would give voters the opportunity to decide in a ballot referendum if there should be a state constitutional convention.

The convention would be limited to specific topics, including proposed changes to the terms and size of the legislature, spending without an enacted budget, and the office of the Lieutenant Governor.

In a co-sponsorship memoranda, Eichelberger said major reform has always been difficult to accomplish in Pennsylvania.

“Pennsylvanians deserve better,” he said in a statement. “They’re fed up with the inability of the General Assembly, on the whole, to address significant deficiencies in several key areas of the state government. A limited constitutional convention could lead to significant reform and go a long way in restoring the public’s faith in a system that has been failing them.”

“Pennsylvania citizens are rightfully frustrated with our broken state government and are demanding major changes to the way state leaders conduct business,” Bloom said in a statement. “Our proposal will give the voters – those who pay state government’s bills – the chance to hasten major reforms.”

The convention would consist of 163 members, including three delegates elected from each of the senatorial districts.

Convention delegates would vote on recommended changes to the state constitution. All recommendations would require a majority vote of the 163 delegates.

Voters would have to approve the proposed changes through ballot referendums.