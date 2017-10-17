Pa. House votes to toughen penalties for careless drivers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state House of Representatives has approved legislation to strengthen penalties for careless drivers who injure or kill pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcyclists.

House Bill 1646 was sent to the Senate on Monday by a vote of 161-30.

The measure would impose fines of up to $5,000 when careless driving causes serious injury to a “vulnerable highway user” and up to $10,000 when careless driving results in death. Current fines for serious injury and death are $250 and $500, respectively.

“Vulnerable highway users” would also include farm vehicle operators and animal-drawn vehicle drivers.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Brett Miller (R-Lancaster), said the stronger penalties would to help prevent tragic accidents.

“Pennsylvania’s highways have a high percentage of users who are not riding in vehicles that serve as steel cages with airbags and seat belts,” Miller said in a statement. “When these people are hit by a careless driver who is operating what is essentially a 4,000-pound projectile, we’ve all seen reports of the horrific tragedies that can result.”