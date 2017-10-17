Man arrested for threats on school bus

By Published:
Johnathan Johnston Sr. (Susquehanna Township Police Department)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man is accused of making threats on a Susquehanna Township school bus.

Johnathan Johnston Sr., 39, boarded the bus Monday morning in the 3900 block of North Sixth Street and made the threat while standing on the bus, township police said.

The bus driver was able to get Johnston to leave the bus and safely transported the students.

Johnston is charged with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and trespass of a school bus. He was placed in Dauphin County Prison on $15,000 bail, according to court records.

