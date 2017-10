HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is facing charges after a young child in his care was found wandering alone.

Swatara Township police said 24-year-old Devine Davis left two children, ages 3 and 4, unattended on Oct. 6 and the 3-year-old wandered a township neighborhood for about hour.

Davis is charged with two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.