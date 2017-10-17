Maintenance may cause discolored water for some Dauphin County residents

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Some Dauphin County residents may have discolored water as a result of maintenance conducted by SUEZ technicians.

SUEZ will flow fire hydrants as part of system maintenance between 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday in parts of Lower Paxton Township and Swatara Township.

The work in Lower Paxton Township will be conducted primarily in the Colonial Road corridor south of Linglestown Road to the vicinity of Jonestown Road.

In Swatara Township, the primary area of focus will be the Derry Street corridor, from Interstate 83 to 29th Street, and portions of Paxton Street.

Customers near these areas could also have discolored water during and shortly after the scheduled maintenance hours.

SUEZ advises running a cold water tap in the kitchen to clear the water, which may take several minutes.

Persistent issues should be referred to SUEZ customer service by calling 717-564-3662.

