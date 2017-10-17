Lower Allen man gets 17 years for sharing child pornography

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man will serve more than 17 years in prison for sharing child pornography.

John A. Driscoll, 61, of Lower Allen Township, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to a prison term of 210 months, or 17.5 years, followed by 15 years of supervised release.

Driscoll must also pay $25,314 in restitution and register as a sex offender.

U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler’s office said Driscoll’s received and distributed thousands of images and movies that depicted children as young as 8 years old. The files included the sadistic and masochistic abuse of children.

Driscoll was subject to enhanced penalties because he had been convicted in 1988 of receiving child pornography through the mail.