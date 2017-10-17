Harrisburg begins buying homes impacted by sinkhole

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The City of Harrisburg has started buying homes affected by a sinkhole that opened over three years ago in the area of South 14th and Magnolia streets.

Sales were closed Tuesday on seven of more than 50 homes. The plan is to close on the remaining homes by Dec. 31.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse said the $5.7 million cost of the project was paid with state and federal funding. Harrisburg is the first city approved for use of federal disaster aid on a sinkhole.

“This is the first such project anywhere in the nation,” Papenfuse said. “So, I think all eyes are on Harrisburg as we go through this process, but we’re going to make people proud.”

Once the properties have been purchased, they will be demolished.

One stipulation of the FEMA funding is that the city can no longer build on the property. The plan is to turn the land into a green space.

Fourteen homes are rentals. The city is working to provide relocation assistance to those renters.