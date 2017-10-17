Frosty start today, sunny stretch continues

This morning will start out a bit frosty in spots thanks to clear skies and winds backing off overnight. Many backyards will start in the mid 30s today so take any frost precautions with plants if you haven’t already and dress the kids warmly when heading out to the bus stop! Today will feature more sunshine and seasonable high temperatures right around 60 degrees this afternoon. It will be a clear and cool evening for any Halloween parades across the region, so pack the jacket just in case. Tonight will be clear with lows dipping into the lower 40s. It won’t be as chilly as this morning, but tomorrow will still start off on the cool side for sure.

High pressure is taking over the 7-day forecast meaning plenty of sunshine and warmer weather each day. Tomorrow’s high temperatures will be in the upper 60s, but afternoon temperatures rise into the 70s for Thursday and Friday. Sunshine should hold strong through the upcoming weekend with mid 70s in the forecast. If east winds develop again this could mean some cloudy mornings this weekend, but so far we don’t see a big sign of that happening. We will keep you posted if changes happen, in the meantime enjoy the sun, dry weather, and pleasant temperatures!