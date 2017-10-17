Former hostage’s American wife rushed to hospital

ROB GILLIES, The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this file image from video released by Taliban Media in December 2016, Caitlan Coleman talks in the video while her Canadian husband Joshua Boyle holds their two children. The couple and their three children were rescued Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2017, five years after the couple was abducted in Afghanistan on a backpacking trip. The children were born in captivity. (Taliban Media via AP)

SMITHS FALLS, Ontario (AP) – Former hostage Joshua Boyle says his wife Caitlan had to be rushed to the hospital and remains there.

Boyle told The Associated Press in an email that his wife was admitted Monday. He says his first concern is the health of his wife and children. His email Tuesday did not specify why she was taken to the hospital.

Boyle, his American wife and their three children were rescued Wednesday, five years after the couple was abducted in Afghanistan on a backpacking trip. The children were born in captivity.

The family returned to Canada late Friday.

Joshua Boyle said after landing at Toronto’s airport that the Taliban-linked Haqqani network raped his wife during the years they were held.

