CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Carlisle home was heavily damaged by a fire Tuesday night.

Crews responded around 8:30 p.m. to the 400 block of South West Street, closing nearby streets as they tended to the house fire.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details were not immediately provided.

