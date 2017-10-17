Employee shot, killed at York gas station

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man who fatally shot a gas station employee during an attempted robbery early Tuesday.

Aditya Anand, 44, of York, died at Wellspan York Hospital. He was shot less than an hour after the store opened, and while starting his shift at the Exxon gas station in the 1000 block of West Market Street, police and the coroner’s office said.

The shooting occurred around 5:45 a.m.

A gas station manager said Anand was very friendly with customers and was getting ready to start a family.

“He’s very friendly with the whole area,” manager Maria Grisales said. “We can’t even imagine who did this because it is impossible. Everyone is like – this is their gas station.”

Grisales said they affectionately called Anand “Sunny”.

David Daniel, who lives less than a block away from the murder scene, said the store has a friendly feel. He added it’s a loss for the community now that an employee is dead.

“They seem to be very, very nice guys – very polite, very pleasant,” Daniel said, “You don’t see that very often nowadays. For something like that to happen, it’s disgusting.”

Police released a surveillance camera image of their suspect. They said he’s about 30 years old, has a large build and a beard, and was wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with an olive drab coat, jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call York police at 717-846-1234 or text an anonymous tip to 847-411.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.