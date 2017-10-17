Employee shot, killed at York gas station

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man who fatally shot a gas station employee during an attempted robbery early Tuesday.

York police said the 44-year-old victim, a West York man, died upon arrival at Wellspan York Hospital. He was shot while working at the Exxon gas station in the 1000 block of West Market Street around 5:45 a.m.

His name was not immediately released.

Police released a surveillance camera image of their suspect. They said he’s about 30 years old, has a large build and a beard, and was wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with an olive drab coat, jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call York police at 717-846-1234 or text an anonymous tip to 847-411.