Crash closes part of I-83 in York County

WHTM Staff Published:
Photo Courtesy: PennDOT

ETTERS, Pa. (WHTM) – Part of Interstate 83 in York County is closed due to a crash.

According to PennDOT, at least five vehicles are involved in the crash on I-83 southbound in the area of Mile Marker 31 in Newberry Township.

I-83 southbound is closed between Exit 32 (Route 382) and Exit 28 (Route 295).

The crash happened around 6 p.m.

There are injuries as a result of the crash, however, no fatalities have been reported.

