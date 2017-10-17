Crash closes part of I-83 in York County

ETTERS, Pa. (WHTM) – Part of Interstate 83 in York County is closed due to a crash.

According to PennDOT, at least five vehicles are involved in the crash on I-83 southbound in the area of Mile Marker 31 in Newberry Township.

I-83 southbound is closed between Exit 32 (Route 382) and Exit 28 (Route 295).

The crash happened around 6 p.m.

There are injuries as a result of the crash, however, no fatalities have been reported.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.