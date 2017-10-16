What’s behind the high cost of R22 freon?

Did you notice your air conditioner didn’t make your home super cold this summer or the unit keeps freezing up? Even though summer is over, this is actually a great time to have the system checked.

If the AC unit isn’t working properly, it could be low on freon, the refrigerant used to cool your home. Low on freon means there could be a leak in one of three places.

“Any solder joints need to be checked inside and out, the condenser coil and the evaporator coil,” said Brock Lasher of A.C. Rimmer.

A device can find the leak either outside or inside the unit in the evaporator coils. The leak can usually be fixed, but there’s a bigger problem. AC units that are more than 10 years old use a type of freon called R22, which is considered by the EPA to harm the ozone when it leaks. By the year 2020, R22 freon can no longer be produced under the Clean Air Act. “If the system is past 10 to 13 years old, it’s probably not worth fixing at today’s prices for the refrigerant alone”, said Alan Rimmer of A.C. Rimmer.

It already costs homeowners more to fill the unit with freon. R22 used to cost $10 a pound. Now it can cost up to $100 a pound and it’s only expected to go higher.

Some older heat pumps also use R22 freon. This means in just a few short years, if your older model heat pump or AC unit is low on freon, it may be financially smarter to replace the entire system.

In addition, the new type of freon, called R410A, cannot be used instead of R22.

“If you put this into this system, it will eat up all the seals and burn up the compressor,” Rimmer said.

To keep your air conditioner running properly, it’s also important to check the air filter and replace it or clean it often.