Warden warns of approaching fall wildfire season

MT. HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — The winds of change are arriving, ushering in Pennsylvania’s fall wildfire season.

“Right now, the fire hazard isn’t bad,” said Ivan Bretzman, a Fire Warden whose district includes the vast Micheaux State Forest in Cumberland County. “But even with the recent rains we’ve had, the wind will dry it out quickly.”

Bretzman says the highest risk for wildfires will come at the end of October through mid-November, after leaves have completely fallen from trees. The result is a thick carpet of leaf litter on the forest floor, exposed to long hours of sunlight and winds that will easily penetrate the upper canopy of trees no longer bearing protective foliage.

While Pennsylvania can be unpredictable when it comes to wildfires, Bretzman says one condition that helped ward off drought during the summer months is now threatening to make fall more dangerous.

“We’ve had a lot of rain this summer. So, naturally that puts a lot of foliage on the trees,” said Bretzman. “So when the leaves start coming down, they’re going to be heavy. That will create a lot of fuel.”

Bretzman says an early November snow could help diffuse combustible conditions, and the moisture will help break down and decay leaves, even during winter months. He says that type of assistance from nature is what separates Pennsylvania from western states, including California, where wild fires have been burning out-of-control for weeks.

“We don’t have near the fire problem or fire potential here that they have in western states,” added Bretzman. “Moisture and humidity make a big difference.”

According to the Pennsylvania DCNR Bureau of Forestry, more than 250 Pennsylvania firefighters and other specialists have been deployed to western states including California, Montana, Nevada, Idaho and Washington to assist with wildfires. As each team member returns, DCNR says those personnel bring back invaluable firefighting experience that will benefit the Keystone State if a massive fire were ever to break out.