Upper Allen Police arrest 2 for stealing from vehicles

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Florida residents were committed to Cumberland County Prison after several vehicle break-ins on the West Shore.

Upper Allen Police on Sunday morning investigated reports that several vehicles had windows broken out in the parking lot of Planet Fitness.

Victims reported that items were stolen from their vehicles, including credit cards.

Around the same time, the Lower Allen Township Police Department took a report from Walmart in Camp Hill that two people were trying to use stolen credit cards.

The cards the suspects had were stolen from the vehicles at Planet Fitness, police said.

Brandon R. Williams, 31, of Fort Lauderdale, was charged with theft from a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, theft by deception and other charges related to attempting to use a stolen credit card.

Xavier L. Romer, of Hollywood, was charged with criminal mischief, theft from a motor vehicle and charges related to attempting to use a stolen credit card. He was also charged with false identification to a law enforcement officer for trying to conceal his identity.

Both Williams and Romer were committed to Cumberland County Prison on $25,000 bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.