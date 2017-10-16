The Pumpkin Patch Project: Raising Awareness for Childhood Blindness

Pumpkin Patch Project is founded by Danielle Crull, a Master Optician from Mechanicsburg, PA. Placing an eyepatch on your pumpkins this Halloween shows that you acknowledge childhood blindness and helps to spread awareness to other families.

Amblyopia affects 2-4 out of every 100 children. It is a functional form of blindness, yet it is the most treatable form of blindness. Treatment for amblyopia includes wearing an eyepatch over the stronger eye to strengthen the weaker one or using vision impairing eye drops in the stronger eye for the same purpose.

“Children who wear eye patches can feel intimidated and frightened easily because of their decreased vision. Make sure your porch is well lit, use reflector tape on stairs and clear it from debris such as sticks and nuts. Please don’t jump out and scare little ones!” tells Crull.

“Go to our Facebook page to sign up. You can download and print out information about the Pumpkin Patch Project and you can find local businesses and eye doctors that will be distributing eye patches as well as print out a template to make your own eye patch out of duct tape.”

Learn more on their Facebook page!