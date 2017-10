We’re taking a trip back to Renaissance times today with a tavern-style duo, Harper Lee and Rowin the Bowin.

They’re members of another Good Day PA musical favorite, Seasons. This year, the duo is gearing up for performances at the PA Renaissance Faire (happening now through October)!

They performed their original tune, “Catharsis.”

Check out their performance above, or, learn more about the duo in the video below.