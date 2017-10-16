Scourge of domestic violence claims 100 Pennsylvanians in the past year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Their names were read somberly in almost hushed tones.

Cards with their silhouettes were flipped as the announcer read the names aloud.

Like a hundred puzzle pieces, the cardboard squares were held aloft. The finished product created a powerful collage of tragedy.

“Their ages ranged from 1 year old to 86,” state Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland) said of the 100 people who lost their lives to of domestic violence in 38 Pennsylvania counties within the past year.

“Each of these victims is more than a statistic,” Delozier added. “They are fathers and mothers, daughters, sons, and friends. Each was valued parts of a family and our community.”

The pain was clear on the faces of surviving family members.

“She was incredibly warm,” said Gary Gregory of his sister Ellen. “She was genuine. She was full of laughter.”

But the laughter stopped 10 years ago. Gary remembers driving up to Ellen’s house. The plan was to get her out of an abusive marriage and whisk her to freedom. Police cars and yellow tape surrounded Ellen’s house.

“They say your sister is dead and then you see them put her lifeless body in an ambulance,” Gregory said.

The memory, now a decade old, still brings tears to his eyes.

Ellen was murdered by her husband, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, in Montgomery County.

Gregory was the keynote speaker at the annual domestic violence victim commemoration.

“Every nine seconds a woman is beaten,” Gregory said and then thrust his in the air and silently ticking off his fingers until he got to nine.

He then slammed his fist into his palm, breaking the silence. He did it a second time for effect.

It worked.

Gary’s way of fighting back against the scourge that took his sister is to speak out about the dangers of domestic violence. Every day in the U.S., three women are killed, he said, in speaking of the “appalling number” of domestic violence casualties.

Like many family members of the deceased, Gary is battling guilt born of ignorance. He frustratingly speaks of what he and Ellen’s family didn’t understand or refused to see in her troubled and dangerous marriage.

“The physical signs we ignored,” Gary said. “Bruises and statements like, ‘Oh I’m so clumsy, I bumped into a cabinet,’ were just ignored.”

But events like Monday’s at the Capitol wants domestic violence ignored no more.

Speakers advocated for tougher laws against abusers. Ellen’s killer got just 10 years and is out on the streets of Pennsylvania. They also want to educate potential abusers and increase awareness for everyone else.

“We do envision a world where not one more woman, man, or child is a victim of these unspeakable acts of violence,” said Ellen Kramer with the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

But as the hundred people standing on the steps of the Capitol, holding cardboard squares with names of the dead, will attest, there’s still much work to be done.

If you or someone you know is an abusive relationship, there is help at www.pcadv.org.