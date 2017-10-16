POLL: What school will host Friday Morning Lights?

The ABC27 News Daybreak team is traveling to local schools every Friday during football season for Friday Morning Lights.

During the live broadcast on Friday mornings from 5-7 a.m., the team highlights a local school district, talking to students and staff about academics, athletics and more.

Friday Morning Lights is a pre-school pep rally where the school districts get a chance to share the good news happening in the hallways.

For week 9, the team is hosting a friendly competition.

Three Midstate schools will participate in an online poll. The winner, gets the opportunity to host Friday Morning Lights on October 27.

Voting opens Monday and will close on Thursday, October 19.

The winner of the online poll will be announced Friday, October 20, during Friday Morning Lights.

Tune in at 6:45 a.m. Friday for the announcement of the winner. Until then, vote!