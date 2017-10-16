Police and young drivers drag race to learn skills for the road and life

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Young drivers put some pedal to the medal Sunday racing each other, and the winner then challenged a police officer in drag racing. This is all in an effort to create awareness of safe driving one day ahead of National Teen Safe Driving Week.

Some may people would be concerned if they saw a police officer driving at high speeds, racing a young driver, but don’t worry because the event happened on a track.

“This is Kop Kar. K-O-P K-A-R,” Lower Allen Township Police Cpl. Matthew Claeys said.

The Kop Kar has flashing lights, but it’s not a patrol car. It’s just for racing.

“They’re going to race amongst themselves, and one winner will get to race Cpl. Claeys in our Kop Kar,” said Michael “Cowboy” Stevenson, creator of the event.

“I’m winning. There’s no question about it. I’m winning today,” Claeys said.

“I’m holding a trophy and $1,000. I got it by beating Cpl. Claeys,” said 23-year-old Cody Smyth, who zoomed past Cpl. Claeys for the win.

Young people ages 15 to 27 competed in the 2017 Street to Strip event at the South Mountain Raceway.

“It’s a weird feeling to just know that you beat a cop, which is kind of weird, and at least it was in a safe environment, not on the street like I’m running from him or anything,” Smyth said.

The teens and young adults trained for six months with the program and learned skills for the road and for life.

“We’ve taught them how to race,” Stevenson said. “We’ve taught them about respecting the flag, not swearing, not littering, and being good out on the street.”

“The fact that now I’m a police officer, and I stop people for speeding, and I investigate accidents, fatal accidents, I think it’s great that this actually gives them someplace to go and get out and speed that they have a need to do,” Claeys said. “I wish there were a program like this when I was younger.”

“It’s taught me my actions out on the road can affect not only myself but everybody around me,” Smyth said.

Claeys says his number one safe driving tip for new drivers it to always wear a seatbelt. Also, obey the rules of the road, and leave speeding on the track.