Police: 6 women stole $100K from store

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify six women who stole about $100,000 in cash and other valuables from a Manheim Township store.

Police said five of the women entered Dave’s Collectibles, at 1955 Fruitville Pike, and distracted the clerk around 3:20 p.m. Saturday. The other woman entered the business through a back door and gained access to the store’s safe.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401 or their anonymous tip line at 717-569-2816.