Pennsylvania GOP leaders seek delay in redistricting lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Republican leaders in the Pennsylvania Legislature have asked a federal court to delay trial in a lawsuit seeking new congressional maps for the 2018 midterm election.

The lawsuit, filed in early October, alleges that majority Republicans drew congressional maps giving the GOP an unconstitutional partisan advantage. Republicans won 13 of 18 congressional seats in 2014 and 2016 despite earning a little over 50 percent of the vote.

The judge scheduled trial for Dec. 5.

Lawyers for House Speaker Michael Turzai and Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati said Monday that a speedy trial is unnecessary because similar claims are pending in state court and the U.S. Supreme Court. They added that even if the suit is successful, there’s no way maps could be redrawn in time for the spring primary.