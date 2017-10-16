On Deadline: Following the state police cheating scandal

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

Is passing on a study guide and notes to someone else cheating? What about teachers “teaching to the test?”

On this week’s episode of the ABC27 podcast, On Deadline, we take another look at the Pennsylvania State Police cheating scandal. ABC27 Investigators Dennis Owens and Kendra Nichols are joined by attorney and former state trooper, Bruce George.

George is representing Kevin Kaplafka, a former trooper who was forced to resign after admitting he shared studying tips with cadets.

The Unemployment Compensation Review Board recently ruled in Kaplafka’s favor for unemployment compensation, concluding that Pennsylvania State Police “has simply not carried its burden of proof” that Kaplafka cheated.

