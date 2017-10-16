Middletown teen reported missing

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Caitlin McLinn was last seen in Middletown around 8 p.m. Sunday.

She is 5’7″ tall, 180 pounds, with hazel eyes, and shoulder length or longer blondish to light brown hair.

She was last seen wearing tan colored skinny jeans, a gray Nike Hoodie, light green Adidas sneakers, and she was possibly carrying a white and blue striped backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Middletown police at 717-558-6930.