Man sought in shooting of daughter’s boyfriend at motel

FRACKVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are searching for a man accused of shooting his daughter’s boyfriend after an argument at a Schuylkill County motel.

Donald Jenkins Jr., 40, of Shenandoah, is charged with attempted homicide, burglary, aggravated assault, and related counts.

State police say Jenkins’ daughter was staying at the Motel 6 on Altamont Boulevard and her boyfriend was in the room when Jenkins arrived Sunday afternoon. There was an argument, and Jenkins shot the boyfriend in the upper left leg and groin.

The victim was treated at a hospital.

Police didn’t release the ages of Jenkins’ daughter and her boyfriend.