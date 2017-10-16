Man drowns after falling into York County lake

Manheim Township, Pa. (WHTM) – A man’s body was pulled from a lake at Codorus State Park in York County.

Crews were called to the scene Sunday evening.

The coroner says a 60-year-old man in a wheelchair had been visiting the park with caregivers when he rolled off the dock and into the water.

His identity will be released after next of kin is notified.

Codorus State Park Rangers are investigating his death.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.