Man charged in shooting death of Harrisburg woman

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of a 26-year-old woman last month.

Jaliel Rodriquez, 21, is accused of fatally shooting Patrice Hairston-Allen during a robbery Sept. 26 at her home in the 600 block of Dauphin Street.

Hairston-Allen is the daughter of Harrisburg NAACP president Pastor Franklin Hairston-Allen. She was taken to a hospital after the shooting and died after emergency surgery.

Rodriquez has been in Dauphin County Prison on unrelated charges since Oct. 9, according to court records.