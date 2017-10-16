Lice found at 2nd Harrisburg school

By Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg School District says more children have been found to have lice at one of its schools.

A district spokeswoman said there are 85 confirmed cases among kindergarten and Head Start pre-K students at Downey Elementary.

Students in grades 1-4 were still awaiting checks.

Foose School was closed Thursday and Friday after more than 100 students and five teachers were found to have lice. The school reopened Monday.

Foose students found to have lice will be re-screened by the Health Department.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s