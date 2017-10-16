Lice found at 2nd Harrisburg school

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg School District says more children have been found to have lice at one of its schools.

A district spokeswoman said there are 85 confirmed cases among kindergarten and Head Start pre-K students at Downey Elementary.

Students in grades 1-4 were still awaiting checks.

Foose School was closed Thursday and Friday after more than 100 students and five teachers were found to have lice. The school reopened Monday.

Foose students found to have lice will be re-screened by the Health Department.