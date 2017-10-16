Las Vegas tourism sees changes in aftermath of shooting

The Associated Press Published:
In this Oct. 13, 2017, photo, people wait to go through security at the T-Mobile arena before an NHL hockey game in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas tourism sector is bracing for changes in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The Las Vegas tourism sector is bracing for changes in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival.

Analysts who closely track the finances of the city’s casino companies say Las Vegas will see a short-term dip in visitors in response to the shooting.

Casinos and police may have to impose new security measures after gunman Stephen Paddock brought more than 20 rifles into his hotel room and drove a car filled with explosives into the parking garage.

Electronic billboards that typically promote restaurants, concerts and other entertainment are now showing a dedicated phone line for victims and their families.

Stock prices of the main Las Vegas casino companies also took a minor tumble, and the “What Happens in Vegas Stays in Vegas” slogan has been put on hold.

