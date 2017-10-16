Harrisburg police respond to second Monday night shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police were called Monday night to the second shooting incident of the evening in the city.

Police responded just after 10 p.m. to the 1400 block of South 15th Street for a reported shooting.

One person was taken to a hospital, according to police.

No other details about that incident were immediately available.

Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, police investigated another shooting that injured two people in the area of 20th and Herr streets.

